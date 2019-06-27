Design your home and office with Da Milano’s latest décor collection

Da Milano, the luxury leather accessories brand unveils its latest collection of intricately handcrafted leather collectibles for your home and office. Created with meticulous details, the collection includes a variety of magazine cases, bottle case, coaster set, desktop sets, trunks, napkin case, to name a few.

Made with rich full grain, vegetable tanned leather, the collection offers timeless pieces to add a hint of elegance to your office and your home. It also make for a perfect gift for your loved ones at any given occasion.

Using Italian craftsmanship, the collection is made from magnificent leather textures like ostrich, croco, wax etc to add a touch of opulence to your home and office.

About Da Milano:

Da Milano is a luxury leather accessory brand which provides a holistic range of wallets, handbags, laptop bags, portfolio bags, travel bags, office and home essentials and much more. The brand proudly endorses its products with a life-time service warranty. With more than 80 stores in India, UAE and Nepal, Da Milano boasts of two states of art manufacturing units which employ efficient craftsmen who are trained to create each piece with intricate details. With its quality and service ethos Da Milano has been catering to a discerning clientele since 1980s.

Stores located in: Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, Mohali, Raipur, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jaipur, Raipur, Kolkata, Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Cochin, Srinagar, Jammu, Trichy, Madurai, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Goa, Ahmadabad, Hyderabad, Nepal & UAE.

Website: www.damilano.com