Operate the Cabriolet top on Renault Megane CC II and III while driving per One-Touch

Las Vegas, Nevada – June 27, 2019

The SmartTOP convertible top control system by the company Mods4cars delivers Renault Megane CC owners more comfort and features. The retrofit cabriolet roof module allows the top to be opened and closed while driving at a speed of up to 40 km/h. With the One-Touch function the cumbersome pressing on the interior button is eliminated.

Owners of the Renault Megane CC III model will additionally have the option to open and close their convertibles top from a distance, with the original vehicles remote-control. “Our customers can already open their convertibles top as they move toward their vehicle,” explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. A change to the vehicle key is not required.

“Our additional convertible top controls offer a level of comfort that, once experienced, you will not want to do without. This module also impresses with its functionality!” Sven Tornow continues. With it, the All-windows button in the interior can also be operated via One-Touch. With just one tap of a button, all windows will automatically close.

If necessary, the module can be completely deactivated and when stopping the engine, the current top movement is not interrupted. On vehicles of the Renault Megane CC III model, which are equipped with the Keycard Handsfree package, the convertible top can be opened and closed by touching the door handle three times.

The USB port attached to the SmartTOP module ensures that the convertible top control can be programmed on the home PC/Mac. In addition, it is also possible to upload software updates that the manufacturer Mods4cars provides free of charge.

With delivery, a plug-and-play adapter is included. This establishes a simple connection between SmartTOP module and vehicle electronics by simply plugging together. Components in original equipment quality guarantee a 100% accurate fit.

SmartTOP convertible modules are available for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.

The comfort enhancement for the Renault Megane CC is available from 229,00 Euro + tax.

A product video for the Renault Megane CC III can be viewed here:



For more Information:

http://www.mods4cars.com

###