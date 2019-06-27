Cornerstone Estate Sales: A Responsive Estate Liquidators in Wichita

Cornerstone Estate Sales is known for their impeccable, well-designed displays, fair pricing, and superior customer service. We offer superior sales service to our clients. Our team consistently feature some of the best buys available at any estate sale in the area, from antiques to automobiles. We assure you that our prices are always reasonable and accurate.

Cornerstone Estate Sales was founded by Bill Schnauber and Steve Buckley in 2013. Since then, Cornerstone has earned a reputation among estate owners and estate shoppers alike for consistently exceeding expectations and giving unparalleled quality of service.

Our appraisal experts have several years of experience pricing and selling items in an effective manner. We also have a dedicated following of estate sale shoppers that know and frequently attend our sales, so you can expect to reach buyers you wouldn’t normally be able to reach.

We pride ourselves on our quick turnover, getting your property set up and ready to list, so you can get on the road. Our professional team helps you in the clean-out process. We help realtors and home owners get properties ready to list.

When you hire us as your Estate Liquidators in Wichita, you are reaching a group of potential buyers who has come to respect our prices and customer service. We offer our clients a way to liquidate their estate by providing them a fair and honest assessment of their possessions and by holding an estate liquidation sale to increase the financial potential while keeping in mind the family’s needs.

We make difficult transitions more manageable for you. Estate liquidation can be a great way to make money for a long distance moves, bankrupcy, divorce or whatever reason. Our estate liquidation specialists can improve the profits on sales of any size.

We comprehend you have a busy life. That’s why, we get estates cleaned up and ready for sale as soon as possible, so you can mark it off your list. Our sale displays are top class, and our sales staff has several years of professional experience at pricing a wide range of items, from appliances to antiques, automobiles and collectibles. We additionally have a dedicated following of estate sale shoppers that know and regularly attend our sales, so you can hope to reach buyers you wouldn’t typically have the ability to reach.

We know that dealing with what’s left behind in a home can be overwhelming. That’s why, Cornerstone does everything, from cleaning out the space, to getting items evaluated and ready for sale.

