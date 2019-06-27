Atlanta Communities Real Estate Brokerage Moves Woodstock Office, Doubling Its Size and Capacity

Atlanta Communities Real Estate Brokerage, with six locations in the metro Atlanta region, is doubling the size of its Woodstock, Ga. office to around 17,000 square feet. It’s just moved its 330-agent operation less than a half mile down the road to 9860 Highway 92. The new address is one of the area’s most recognized buildings, as Atlanta Communities takes ownership of the old First Cherokee State Bank building, which was later acquired by Southcrest Bank and the facility was briefly used as its mortgage division.

The entire process, from building acquisition to the numerous levels of architectural design process to today’s finished space, took just over a year. Niles Bolton Associates, based in Atlanta, was the architect for this monumental project. The building encompasses three floors and features numerous open concept common areas, an expansive state of the art training room incorporating the latest technology, a video production recording studio specializing in branded storytelling and multiple private work spaces for team collaboration.

“The location is exactly where we want to be with perfect exposure for our brand and excellent accessibility for our agents and clients,” explains Vice President and Broker of the Woodstock office Robert Williamson. “The building structure is superb, but the interior was very dated. We totally gutted the first two floors and did a total renovation with a modern industrial loft style finish. The finished product is exactly how we wanted it to look. Our agents are going to love this work environment we’ve created and we now have plenty of room to continue to grow our company and market share.”

Williamson explained that, at their old location, parking had also often been an issue, especially on training or office meeting days. With parking spaces in the front of the building and a large parking lot in the back, the Atlanta Communities Woodstock office now has parking to spare. The exterior look of the building was kept intact, down to the white columns out front. Williamson, who has extensive past building experience, also served as general contractor on the project.

“Robert Williamson and Co-Managing Broker Natasha Roosekrans have done an amazing job leading and growing that office,” praises CEO and Atlanta Communities founder Judson Adamson. “In 2015, that location had a little over a hundred agents. Today, it’s the home base for 330 productive real estate professionals, which is why we needed a much larger office space. We love the location as it’s convenient for clients and agents alike.”

The new real estate office location is just one half mile off I-575.

Atlanta Communities was founded in 2009 and for 5 years has received the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Pacesetter Award for Atlanta’s 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies. The company was ranked 5th in Atlanta’s Top 10 Residential Real Estate Organizations and sold over 8,400 homes worth $2.3 billion in 2018. It has six locations spread around the northern metro Atlanta region, including Marietta, Woodstock, West Cobb, Dunwoody, Atlanta and Alpharetta.

The Woodstock office lists and sells more Cherokee County real estate than any other competitors office, making it No.1 in Cherokee County market share.

Natasha Roosekrans says, “The reason for the success and consistent growth of Atlanta Communities is our unwavering commitment to providing our agents with top notch education, personalized broker support and a working environment that endeavors to be both cutting edge and agent-centric.”

Plans for a formal ribbon-cutting, in conjunction with the Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce, will be held sometime in July, followed immediately by a grand opening celebration that will be open to the public.

To learn more about Atlanta Communities, career opportunities, or to search available metro Atlanta real estate, visit www.AtlantaCommunities.net or call 770-240-2005 to reach the new Woodstock real estate office directly.