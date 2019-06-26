Surgical Staplers Market Growth and Comparison by Regions, Types and Applications

Surgical staplers are used to close skin wounds, connect or remove parts of the bowels or lungs, and close post-surgery wounds as they are typically faster to apply than suturing. Using staplers reduces the local inflammatory response, width of the wound, and stapled lines are consistent and accurate compared to sutures. Use of staplers in anastomosis maintains consistency and technical failures is a rarity. Moreover, staplers can be used at difficult positions. Increasing demand for surgical staplers over conventional sutures will reduce risks associated to post-surgery infections and improve patient outcomes. FDA regulates surgical staplers under medical device category and oversees any adverse events that occur during its use. Surgical staplers are either disposable or made of plastic, while some are reusable and made of stainless steel.

Surgical staplers are extensively used for anastomosis and transection in bariatric and laparoscopic surgical oncology procedures. Skilled surgeons adept at using the tool may opt for powered products, apart from the cost benefits as them may deem to be fitting. According to a study by Johnson & Johnson in 2017, powered surgical staplers offer significant economic and clinical benefits, in comparison to the most manual staplers. Powered devices needs shorter operating room time, offers lower rate of bleeding complications, and reduce overall hospital costs in contrast to manual staplers. Knife is often used to complete excision and anastomosis while using staplers in a single operation. Skin staplers used in both internal and skin wounds are disposable and can removed with a specialized staple remover.

The global surgical staplers market was valued at US$ 2.8 billion in 2017 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period (2017 – 2025).

Increasing number of surgical procedures demanding surgical staplers is expected to be a major factor driving the global surgical staplers market over the forecast period. Staples are commonly used in surgical specialties such as cardiothoracic, gynecological, gastrointestinal, head, orthopedic, hand, urologic and vascular surgery. With an increase in chronic non-communicable disorders such as thoracic and cardiac diseases, there is a simultaneous rise in associated interventions required to treat these disorders. For instance, according to the Japanese Association for Thoracic Surgery (JATS), in 2017, over 30,000 lung cancer operations are carried out each year. Moreover, the number of cases of spontaneous pneumothorax continues to increase, reaching just over 10,000 cases each year, making the total number of thoracic operations in Japan around 70,000 every year.

Furthermore, rising geriatric population and increasing occurrences of long-lasting ailments due lifestyle induced disorders are the other pivotal factors driving the global surgical staplers market. Elderly individuals are very susceptible to a wide range of chronic disorders. The global population is increasing in number and the proportion of geriatric population is also rising simultaneously. According to a study published in 2016, it is projected that around 16% of the global population will be aged over 65 years by 2050. Another projection by the U.S. Census shows that over 16% of the American population is likely to be older than 65 years of age by 2020.

Increasing preference for surgical staplers over sutures to accelerate the market growth

Stapling involves minimal skin penetration in comparison to stitches and are preferred due to their ease of use, rapidity of application and are less prone to infection. Staples are less likely to cause negative skin reactions than suturing materials since they are made of stainless steel. According to a study reported in International Surgery Journal 2017, the use of stapling to close skin incision in laparotomy cases lessens surgical site infection, reduces the pain experienced by the patient and leaves lesser scars. However, the major disadvantage with stapling is the high cost of cartridges and instrumentation. Some procedures also require proficiency and experience with the instruments to be performed properly since it is difficult to properly align the wound edges for stapling.

The major players operating in the global surgical staplers market include B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG, CONMED Corporation, Dextera Surgical Inc., Frankenman International Ltd., Grena Ltd., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Purple Surgical and Surkon Medical.

