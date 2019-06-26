Microsoft Adds new security to their cloud storage services

Microsoft are creating a safer environment for its OneDrive cloud storage users after announcing they plan on adding a new layer of security to their existing product. The enhanced security features called Personal Vault is a new feature that is available for office 365 users and creates another portion of your cloud storage that is set behind another wall of security, with the goal to stop anyone from accessing or stealing your important files.

The rollout of Microsoft’s new security system comes at a time when Microsoft says attacks on cloud based storage systems are becoming more frequent and more people’s data and private files are being leaked. In simple terms more people are actively trying to access you online storage facilities more often. Microsoft have made accessing your personal vault extremely difficult. The system involves the standard access to your account, being a username and password, however to gain access to your personal vault you will need to use a second authenticating process. Which could very well utilize biometrics via the fingerprint scanner, or facial recognition technology that is built in to many modern smart phones, alternatively they could look at implementing a secondary application that would generate a time sensitive one time passcode.

The general manager of Office 365 marketing Seth Patton, has said the implemented feature is there to help differentiate the OneDrive cloud system from their competitors in a diluted market. The main competition in the market being Apple’s ICloud, and Google’s Drive both of which do not yet offer a separate ‘vault’ in which can be locked by two step authentication. Patton said in a report on the new features, that the idea is for consumers to be able to feel safe knowing that a certain section of their online storage where they store sensitive documents will be extremely difficult to access.

Microsoft are making sure they have all bases covered when it comes to the security features of their vault, as when using an unrecognized computer the software will log you out after 3 minutes of inactivity, the idea is that if you are using a friends computer or office computer then you won’t be able to accidentally leave your important data open to prying eyes. Microsoft’s personal Vault is set to roll out to users in New Zealand, Australia and Canada first, with the rest of their global users gaining access to the services in the latter quarter of this year.

Ryan Wu – Walter International