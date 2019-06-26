Heilind Asia Will Exhibit at Hall98 Booth 8C50 in NEPCON Thailand 2019

From 19th to 22th June 2019, Nepcon Thailand 2019 will take place at Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Center in Bangkok, Thailand. Heilind Asia will exhibit at Hall98 Booth 8C50 together with its suppliers TE Connectivity, Alpha Wire, Molex, PEM, Amphenol and Bel; displaying the latest products and solutions.

Hong Kong, June 12, 2019 /PressReleasePing/ – From 19th to 22th June 2019, Nepcon Thailand 2019 will take place at Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Center in Bangkok, Thailand. Heilind Asia will exhibit at Hall98 Booth 8C50 together with its suppliers TE Connectivity, Alpha Wire, Molex, PEM, Amphenol and Bel; displaying the latest products and solutions.

Nepcon Thailand 2019 stands out as one of the world-renowned NEPCON series, is ready to present Thailand’s only event for SMT and electronics manufacturing industry with 350 brands of technologies from 22 countries to 9,000 industrialists from across the Asia Pacific region. Heilind Asia will display the latest electronic components and solutions, including but not limited to the brands of TE Connectivity, Alpha Wire, Molex, PEM, Amphenol and Bel to visitors. Nepcon Thailand 2019 is a unique showcase for the latest products and solutions in the rapidly growing Asian markets.

As authorized distributor for more than 100 world leading manufacturers, Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect and electromechanical products.

