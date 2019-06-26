Anunita- Sustainable Fashion Design

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Surrey, UK – One of the hottest topics in today’s fashion industry is sustainability. From the textile manufacturing process, to the final design and creation of the apparel, the push for sustainability is important. As more and more fashion designers create more sustainable designs, one is taking that concept even farther and using innovative methods to minimise waste at the same time. While these two ideas might seem to serve the same purpose, Anunitarecognises the difference and is creating a range of modern, sustainable clothing, apparel and accessories that is designed to reduce waste throughout the entire design and manufacturing process.

High Quality, Sustainable Fashion

Anunita is an independent fashion brand headquartered in the UK specialising in the design of high quality, sustainable fashions for today’s modern woman. Where many other brands have tried to create a line of sustainable fashions while minimising waste, Anunita has succeeded. By offering a wide range of trendy styles which combine Indian fabrics and Western fashion to create truly unique looks, Anunita is taking the fashion industry by storm.

Reducing Waste Throughout The Design And Manufacturing Process

Anunitaplaces a strong emphasis on reducing waste throughout the design and manufacturing process. In fact, every piece in Anunita’s extensive collection has had a positive impact on both the textile and apparel manufacturing industries.The Anunita website, which can be found at https://anunita.com, offers their complete portfolio of clothing, apparel and accessories. For those looking for a bespoke fashion design experience, Anunita can accommodate most requests. Contact a designer today by clicking this link.

Anunita, the founder of Anunita has stated, “We believe that sustainable fashion and minimising waste are two very important aspects of today’s modern fashion industry. The idea of fast fashion is fading and designers who show a commitment to protecting the environment while taking the fashion design industry to the next level are going to be tomorrow’s top brands.”

