Rejoiice Entertainment Creates the Latest Digital Ad Campaign for MAAC

Mumbai based creative agency and a production house Rejoiice Entertainment recently created a series of Digital ad campaigns for MAAC (Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics), a brand of Aptech Ltd.

The ads are currently streaming live during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Hotstar and various other digital platforms. For years, MAAC has trained thousands of students in 3D Animation, Visual Effects and Multimedia. MAAC wanted to communicate to their audiences that a career in this industry was a promising one and how students can now choose to work in various sections of the media and entertainment industry, for their new campaign. Rejoiice Entertainment was briefed and the founder-director Vaibhav Babaji put on his thinking hat to communicate this message in a very simple yet effective manner.

In one of the ad, an overwhelmed family is seen delighted that their son has multiple job offers after completing a course from MAAC. It displays the kind of opportunities that are now opening up in the Media and Entertainment industry in India. We have seen some top notch visual effects in many of Indian blockbusters clearly indicating that the industry is now not shying away from investing in enrichment of the content & visually rich cinematography, a professionally trained person fits right in the profile which is highly recognized in the industry. In another video a group of friends discuss about how there is a dearth of traditional jobs in India and right then another friend suggests how beneficial it was to pursue a career in this flourishing industry.

“In our more than 20 years of experience in the M&E sector, we have seen a drastic shift in this space which makes it a platform creating world class content. With the finest in-house talent, our creative thinkers have the ability to quickly deliver on the client requirements with a quick turnaround time. Our idea was to clearly communicate to the audiences how simple it is to make a fast growth career in this segment and that’s exactly what we did for MAAC’s campaign”, added Vaibhav Babaji, Founder of Rejoiice Entertainment.

Mr. Pravir Arora, Chief Marketing Officer, Aptech Ltd. said, “There is an exponential growth in the demand for skilled man-power in the Media & Entertainment Industry & MAAC focuses on making the students skill-ready for this flourishing & dynamic sector. For our campaign, the idea was to establish a strong communication which connects, relates & appeals to our customers. Our brief was to communicate the plethora of job opportunities available in the M&E industry. Rejoiice gauged our requirement and delivered to the best of their potential.

Rejoiice Entertainment was founded in the year 2005 and since then has partnered with clients across various sectors and verticals with a clear focus of thinking out-of-the-box and deliver messages of brands in the most innovative, engaging and meaningful ways as possible. “In our Rejoiiceful journey so far we have closely worked with noted brands like Indian Express Group, Godrej, Indian Oil, Saint-Gobain, Future Group, Aditya Birla Group, Abbott, Cipla, Lupin, Ipca, Glenmark, Dr. Reddy’s to name a few. We strongly believe that the key messages that a brand wants to deliver should be communicated in the simplest way possible”, mentions Vaibhav Babaji.