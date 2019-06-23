Charter Tax Employee Volunteers to Help Elderly with Tax

Employee Volunteers to for Tax Help For Older People

A tax adviser at Kent-based accountancy firm, Charter Tax, has joined the network of UK volunteers working with the charity, Tax Help for Older People, which helps older people who cannot afford to pay for tax advice.

Janesaid: “Tax can be a complex area and a lot of people worry when they receive correspondence from HMRC, particularly where it is unexpected or they do not understand it. I really enjoy helping the clients I meet through the charity, particularly where I am able to resolve matters quickly for them and put their minds at rest.”

Tax Help for Older People, established in 2004, has a network of volunteers across the UK providing fee and impartial tax assistance to people aged 60 or over with gross annual income of £20,000 or less, who would not otherwise be able to afford such help.

Help is available over the telephone with volunteers at the Dorset-based head office or through face-to-face meetings with volunteers local to where the client lives.

Charter Tax Chairman, Mark Howard, said “We’re delighted Janeis volunteering with Tax Help. It is important for all members of the public to feel supported when it comes to tax issues, and volunteering services are a great way for experts to help. We are sure many people will benefit from her tax knowledge.”

Tax Help For Older People can be reached on 01308 488066. For more information, visit http://www.taxvol.org.uk/

