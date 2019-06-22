WonderWorld NYC is Back!

Come Enjoy the Immersive NEW WonderWorld Renaissance themed utopian world Experience on June 29 2019

Looking for something completely unique and cool to do this Summer in NYC that will help you build up your own Influencer status on Insta? Or maybe you are looking for a place to take some super romantic photos in a fantasy world? Then you will definitely want to check out the new, super cool, immersive renaissance themed utopian world experience at the NEW WonderWorld NYC cool 8,000 square foot location in the heart of HOT Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

This year’s WonderWorld NYC pop-up museum Alice in Wonderland for NYC experience is a cool connected maze of fairytale installations from ancient roman times to modern NYC, providing a huge playground experience of unique photography and video captures for visitors and friends to share in their social media , family fun photos and couples to make their own loving shot series – from new mirror room installations with swiveling space-like chairs, to a moon like celeb experience shot to a true mushroom escape to another playworld. And of course the WonderWorld signature NYC Apple sanctuary.

Get a sneak peek of what WonderWorld NYC set designer and creative Director, James Heish has to share about what you can expect from your #MyWonder #WonderworldNYC experience:

‘This year’s Renaissance Utopian theme is romantic, whimsical and fanatical. Perfect for Instaggramers, friends, couples and families!”

Join us for the WonderWorld NYC Countdown on IG at https://www.instagram.com/wonderworldspace/ and reserve your spot on June 29th with Pre-sale Ticket Deals at http://www.wonderworldspace.com/