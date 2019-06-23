Author Davis Byars Releases New Modern Fiction Novel, Love Profane

Davis Byars is pleased to announce the release of his new modern fiction novel, Love Profane. Released by Vanguard Press in May 2019, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

Is it healthy for ten-year-old Amy Turner to be so obsessed with the story of Anne Frank? So much so that she and her Jewish friend, Ruth, hide away in the attic to recreate the harrowing experience of life in the Secret Annexe, under the evil shadow of the Holocaust?

Their parents certainly don’t think so. Amy’s family worry about the morbidity unbecoming in children, while Ruth’s academic father wants to protect his daughter from the horrors of the Shoah until she is of an age to cope with it.

The adults however can hardly be said to uphold the family values displayed by the Frank family. Their musical-chair rounds of marital infidelity are heading towards the break-up of both marriages.

Book Details:

Love Profane

By Davis Byars

Publisher: Vanguard Press

Published: May 2019

ISBN: 978-1784654962

Pages: 266

Genre: Modern Fiction

About the Author:

Davis Byars is the author of “Another Way to Heaven,” a historical novel set in the turbulent times of the Italian Renaissance.

Contact:

Website: https://loveprofane.webs.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/davis.byars.75

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/modern-fiction-love-profane/

Purchase Links:

https://www.amazon.com/Love-Profane-Davis-Byars/dp/1784654965

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/love-profane-davis-byars/1131609875?ean=9781784654962

https://www.indiebound.org/book/9781784654962