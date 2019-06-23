Author Angie Salisbury Releases New Book About Pets and Dogs Entitled Dogs Still Know Best

Author Angie Salisbury is pleased to announce the release of her new book, Dogs Still Know Best: Two Angels Guide Their Human Through Grief, Learning & Love. Released in April 2019, by Annibury Publishing, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers, including a 5 Star review from Readers’ Favorite.

“Truly heartwarming and inspirational! Dogs Still Know Best is a story of love, loss, the long road to healing, and the anti-fragility of the human spirit” ~ Jedediah McClure, Best Selling Author, Myths of Christianity: A Five Thousand Year Journey To Find The Son Of God

A must-read for dog lovers and anyone who has loved – and lost – a beloved dog! In this touching sequel to Dogs Know Best: Two Dogs’ Training Guide For Humans, follow one woman’s very personal account of how two German Shorthaired Pointers sparked her spiritual journey, one that allowed her to open her heart, open her mind and in the process, receive amazing gifts, the biggest one of all being her new love, a sweet little Pointer puppy named Minnie. Along the way, there has been a lot of grief, a lot of learning and an infinite amount of love.

The result is a dramatic shift in perspective about life, grief and embracing a new way of thinking. And with all three of her beloved Pointers by her side, every step of the journey is filled with love and support. In fact, there’s a whole cheering section along for the ride!

On the other side, love is everything.

Dogs Still Know Best is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:

Dogs Still Know Best

Two Angels Guide Their Human Through Grief, Learning & Love

By Angie Salisbury

Publisher: Annibury Publishing

Published: April 2019

ISBN: 978-1733865401

ASIN: B07QB4J3JJ

Pages: 244

Genre: Non-Fiction, Pets, Dogs, Grief, Spiritual Growth

About the Author:

Angie Salisbury is an author, business writer, editor, speaker, and obsessive dog mom from northeast Ohio. There she shares her life with her German Shorthaired Pointer, Minnie, and husband, Tom. She is an avid reader (no shock there) and loves being outdoors. Angie and Minnie spend countless hours playing ball and doing various scent work activities. Angie is a certified Reiki practitioner, life coach and member of the Dog Writers Association of America.

Contact Information:

Website: http://www.TwoDogsBooks.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/AngieSalisbury1

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DogsKnowBest

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/angiesalisbury/

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/pointtome

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/pets-dogs-dogs-still-know-best/

