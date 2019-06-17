Ranosys is Glad to Join Meet Magento UK 2019 as a Sponsor!

London, UK – June 13th, 2019- Meet Magento Association is moving into gear once more by announcing its biggest Magento conference in the UK- Meet Magento UK 2019, which will take place in London on June 19, 2019. Ranosys is delighted to announce that we are one of the sponsors of this event.

The Magento Commerce ecosystem is a strong community and this event is a great opportunity to bring together like-minded professionals including merchants, developers, system integrators, technical partners, leading eCommerce experts to share their ideas and expertise. So, get ready for a day of hearing from the very best in the industry, as this year, the event features an even-more diverse and exciting panel of speakers in a series of main stage talks, panels, and technical tracks.

Meet Magento UK 2019 will be featuring keynote presentations by the industry’s most renowned minds who will take an insightful look at what’s new for merchants and developers on this leading eCommerce platform. They will also talk about the recent happenings, emerging trends, tools, and tactics that are going to shape the future of eCommerce. Hence, all attendees will surely walk away with an abundance of practical takeaways and insights into ground-breaking technologies. There will also be regular networking breaks throughout the conference, in a variety of different spaces which will offer you to meet fellow attendees and talk innovation!

Ranosys, an experienced Magento eCommerce Development Agency, and a Professional Magento Solutions Partner, strives to deliver unparalleled digital commerce development services to global clients. Being an active contributor to the Magento Community, Ranosys is also the organizer of Singapore Magento User Group Meetups and Meet Magento Singapore – the biggest Magento event in Singapore. Apart from this, Ranosys also sponsors many other major Magento conferences such as Meet Magento Asia, Meet Magento India, and Magento Imagine.

Meet Magento UK 2019 will be a great platform for Ranosys to connect with eCommerce and technology experts across the UK and the Magento community at large. It will also give us an opportunity to learn about the pain points of merchants and help them through our services.

We look forward to meeting you at the Mermaid Theatre, in the bustling Puddle Dock area of London having breathtaking views over the river Thames! Book the tickets now and get in touch with us to know how you can harness the power of the Magento platform and deliver an enhanced shopping experience to your customers. You can also reach out to us on LinkedIn or Twitter and schedule a meeting in advance. Don’t forget to use the hashtag #MM19UK to get involved.

Book the tickets – https://uk.meet-magento.com/tickets/

About the company – https://www.ranosys.com/magento-ecommerce-development