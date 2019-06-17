Hirose’s ix Industrial Series High-Speed Connectors Featured in Latest FLS All in 1+ NPI Newsletter

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) June 17, 2019 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the IX Industrial series of connectors from Hirose in this month’s FLS All in 1+ NPI Newsletter.

The ix Industrial connector http://bit.ly/2F4oaEL features small robust design for use in industrial environments. The high-speed transmission design contributes to equipment evolution and smart manufacturing applications.

Click here http://bit.ly/2Rf9esl to view the most recent edition of the FLS All in 1+ NPI Newsletter, featuring the latest in lighting technology. To see the entire portfolio of Hirose products available through Future Electronics, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com http://bit.ly/2MMvs6r.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

