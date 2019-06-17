Northern VA Roofing Contractors Educate On How To Measure a Roof

Chantilly, Virginia (webnewswire) June 17, 2019 – The Northern VA roofing contractors at beyond exteriors recently released a blog educating readers on how to measure a roof. Taking accurate measurements can help homeowners estimate the costs of repairs or materials.

Whether you’re completing a roof repair project or hiring a contractor to assist, it’s important to know the measurements of your roof. This can help you estimate the price of the repairs or materials needed for the project. Standing on the roof and taking measurements by hand, however, can be dangerous. If you are unfamiliar with the structure of your roof, you risk serious injury by walking around on it. Instead, use the following formula to get a close estimate of your roof’s measurements while remaining safely on the ground.

First, estimate the length and width of each surface of your roof. Multiply these numbers together to get the square footage of each segment, then add each segment’s measurements together to get the total square footage of your roof. Make a note of chimneys, skylights, and other obstructions, then subtract the square footage of these elements to get a more accurate estimate. You can then calculate the number of roofing squares needed to cover your roof by dividing the total square footage by 100, as each square typically measures 100 square feet. Next, determine the pitch, or slope, of your roof. This can be done by measuring the vertical distance, or rise, over a 12-inch horizontal segment, or run. This measurement can affect the installation processes of your new roof and will be important to know for replacement projects or other major repairs.

Speak to the roof replacement contractors at Beyond Exteriors for more information and to schedule a free roof evaluation for a potential roof replacement.

