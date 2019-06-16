Enhance your beauty with Kundan jhoomar

Jhumar which was initially associated simply with Pakistani or Muslim brides has now turned into a major rage in bridal jewellery. This gorgeous piece of jewelry not only enhances a bride’s look, but proffers a regal look. Worn on either the left or right side of the hair, it grabs the attention of many. If you are getting married anytime soon and searching for some interesting and astonishing piece of Kundan jhumar for your bridal look, , then simply this is going to help you a lot. We have acquired some resplendent designs of Kundan Jhumar that we spotted on real brides and we completely feel you must see them prior to deciding to finalize your wedding jewelry.

A Jhoomar can come in various designs, shapes, and styles, and can be made of gold, silver, Kundan, pearl or diamonds. It is usually worn on the left side of the forehead and can even be paired with a nice little maangtika to add elegance to your complete look. You can even be considered a little creative with these and wear on the center of your foreheads like a maangtika, a hairpin, a brooch, or a waist embellishment.

A Jhoomar Maang Tikka looks amazing on not just the brides, but additionally women in traditional attires. This traditional ornament was significantly in fashion back in the times of kings and queens; even so, it is gaining back the momentum as an essential ornament for special occasions like a wedding.

The Jhoomer has been a staple with Indian and Pakistani brides all around the globe. If not for the wedding, we are 100% confident you will wear it as a bride at least for one of the wedding event. This Mughal piece of jewellery is now no more simply limited to Muslim brides, it’s crossed spiritual boundaries and has hence turned into a cultural piece and we absolutely love it. Such a versatile, amazing piece and so stunning, this one is sure to fire up your bridal outfit in ways like no other. So what are you waiting for merely scroll down and check out these most amazing designs of jhoomer for a complete and perfect bridal look.

