Robert Miller Congratulates Future Team on Winning TE’s 2018 ICT Americas Distributor of the Year

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) June 12, 2019 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently won TE Connectivity’s ICT Americas Distributor of the Year Award for 2018.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked everyone who contributed to TE’s excellent 2018 sales results.

TE Connectivity, a global leader in connectivity and sensors, presented the award to Future Electronics in recognition for their exceptional performance in generating new business among industrial and commercial transportation customers.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by the Industrial and Commercial Transportation Business Unit as their Distributor of the Year in the Americas,” said Jason Manzano, Product Marketing Manager at Future Electronics. “We are committed to continuing our strong growth with TE Connectivity in the coming years.”

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a global leader in connectivity and sensor solutions, with over 78,000 employees, including more than 7,000 engineers, working with customers in nearly 150 countries.

Future Electronics was founded by Robert Miller in 1968, and is the only distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure. It currently ranks third in electronic component sales worldwide.

For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

