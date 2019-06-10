PA CHAMBER UNVEILS NEW MEMBER BENEFIT TO HELP INCREASE BUSINESS PROFITABILITY BY REDUCING COSTS

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry is pleased to announce a new benefit for its broad-based membership – a free initial consultation with BottomLine Concepts – a no risk, contingency-based cost-savings company.

“In today’s competitive market, the ability to reduce costs and overhead can have a real positive impact on a businesses’ chance at success,” says PA Chamber President and CEO Gene Barr. “We’re pleased to start off the New Year by partnering with BottomLine Concepts to offer our members a unique opportunity to improve their overall profitability.”

BottomLine services include an overall valuation of their clients’ company, as well as an auditing of invoices for errors; with the end result of obtaining refunds and credits and increasing overall profitability for its clients.

“BottomLine Concepts operates under three main principles on behalf of our clients: reduce costs; increase profits; and enhance valuation,” says BottomLine Concepts CEO Josh Fox. “We work to uncover hidden cost-savings so that our clients can operate their businesses as efficiently and effectively as possible.”

“BottomLine Concepts has become part of our Customers Bank team,” states Customers Bank President and COO and PA Chamber Educational Foundation Chair, Richard Ehst. “They work side-by-side as colleagues defining needs, restructuring processes, assembling bid packages and evaluating options to bring our Bank the best value. They advise; we decide; everyone wins.”

Additional information on the program can be found on the PA Chamber’s website.

To learn more about BottomLine Concepts process, tools, and results, please visit their website here.

Contact Information

Josh Fox

1407 Broadway, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10018

(212) 668-1111

info@bottomlinesavings.com

https://www.bottomlinesavings.com/