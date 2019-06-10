Covestro India celebrates World Environment Day

Pune : Covestro India, a world-leading supplier of high-tech polymer materials celebrated World Environment Day by exhibiting innovative models, an outcome of activities led by the Captain Earth initiative.

Being an internal property, Captain Earth aims to bring together employees and their family by organizing activities that focus on sustainability and various elements of the environment.

This year, the focus was to impart an understanding on single use plastics and sustainable plastics with an overarching message of saving the ocean.

Launched on World Earth Day,the activity was completed by employees and family teams who worked on models made from single use plastics that could be used as a utility or an art item. The top 3 models were announced as winners on 7th June 2019 on occasion of World Ocean Day on 8th June.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Ajay Durrani, Managing Director, Covestro India said; “Sustainability is at the heart of Covestro and that reflects in how we do business and our innovations. With our annual property; Captain Earth, we aim to sensitize the employees and our stakeholders on each and everyone’s responsibility towards sustainability. We will continue to make significant contribution in overcoming world’s biggest challenges and work on solutions to tackle them.”

Along with the activity, employees across sites were also engaged in tree plantation,quiz contests and awareness sessions with their families to help them understand topics such as waste management and pollution. Employees at some sites created paintings and sculptures on this topic within the plant premises.

Taking it a step further, Covestro India also launched an awareness programme on waste management focusing on circular economy addressing the stakeholders around its premises. The company organized the so called ‘Uberslashies dialogue’ in Mumbai which is a platform where students get an opportunity to interact with industry experts and design solutions for the city’s waste management. The first leg of the programme was held on 7th June at Navi Mumbai with students of an architecture college.

Covestro stands by the idea of innovation and aims to grow with products and technologies that prove beneficial for the society and reduce the repercussion on our ecological systems. Sustainability involves the actions of each employee; the way we conduct our projects, as well as issues of safety, compliance and business practice.