After Conquering Bollywood, B Praak Is Back With A Hot Punjabi Track

Times Music in association with Speed Records presents B Praak’s ‘Nain Tere’ – a fresh, colourful foot-tapping track. Composed and sung by B Praak, penned by Jaani and the video helmed by Arvindr Khaira – this track from start to end has ‘Superhit’ written all over it!

Adored and praised for his musical genius, B Praak has given many timeless hits back to back, ‘Mann Bhariya’, ‘Kaun Hoyega’ – to name a few. Recently, his vocal brilliance in the song ‘Teri Mitti’ from Bollywood movie ‘Kesari’ has been widely acclaimed by music lovers all over the world.

What makes ‘Nain Tere’ special is that it showcases a never seen before side of B Praak. From his recent beautiful sweet melodies, we get to witness this Soorma in a full Punjabi swag avatar.

“Nain Tere is a party song. Arvindr Khaira, the man behind the lens, worked on a really unique concept for the video and I am sure people will love it. Get ready to party!,” said B Praak.

“Nain Tere is a flirtatious, young and peppy track! It is always a pleasure working with B Praak and Arvindr Paaji,” said Jaani.

“B Praak and Jaani had already made magic with the track, all I had to do was to recreate that magic on screen. We really hope people like the song and the video as well,” said Arvindr Khaira.

‘Nain Tere’ is a Gaana exclusive and is only available to stream on Gaana.com

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IV6QGf_D5sk

Listen on Gaana: https://gaana.com/album/nain-tere-punjabi