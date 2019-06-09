Winnix Technologies is offering various UHF RFID products as well as RFID hardware solutions

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Shenzhen, China (08.06.2019) – Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) is the remote non-contact utilization of radio frequency waves to transfer data. Users can automatically and uniquely identify and track assets and inventory by tagging products with RFID. RFID has taken auto-ID technology to another level altogether by enabling tags to be read without line of sight and, contingent upon the kind of RFID, having a read range between a couple of centimeters to over 20+ meters. RFID has made considerable progress from its first use in identifying airplanes as friend or enemy in World War II. RFID technology has kept on improving year after year while its implementation cost and use of RFID system has continued to diminish, making it more practical and effective. RFID systems can scan multiple items at the same time. For instance, users can scan incoming products in their stockroom in the box, enabling them to check all contents at once without the need of running individual barcode scans on each product. Other ID systems commonly have a single or constrained identifier for each object while RFID tags can contain more data. Endless applications can benefit from RFID and it is used in race timing, IT asset tracking, supply chain management, textile tracking, retail inventory tracking, logistics tracking, tolling, and various other applications.

One of the leading suppliers of finest quality and high-performance UHF RFID products in China is Winnix Technologies which provides products like UHF RFID Module, RFID reader, RFID antennas, and special anti-metal tags. These products are used extensively in waste bin management, sports meeting, medicinal facilities, logistics, inventory tracking, industrial automation control, and other applications. The series of uhf rfid reader modules provided by Winnix allows users to effortlessly integrate RFID technology into their system. They are ideal for use in warehouse management, laundry management, retail management, asset tracking management, etc. Some of these reader modules provided by Winnix are CE, FCC certified. RFID readers stocked by the company support the RFID Chips and Transponders from various reputed companies like Murata, Smartrack, Alien, and others. When it comes to UHF RFID antennas, Winnix has over a decade of experience of supplying antennas and their range of UHF RFID tags meet the various requirements of RFID systems and solutions.

Winnix Technologies has also been offering outstanding RFID hardware solutions to customers for years now. They are adept in providing RFID asset tracking management, RFID warehouse management, RFID retail management, RFID sports timing solution, production line management, RFID garment solution, and RFID waste bin management. The company is known for the high performance cost ratio of their products, brilliant after sales service and technical support and has over 50k satisfied clients. Various professional solution providers, integrators and leading distributors only rely upon RFID products supplied by Winnix. The company undertakes more than 500 projects each month to help their customers succeed. Individuals can check out the range of OEM/Embedded reader modules provided by Winnix by visiting the official dedicated RFIL Module webpage of the company, the link for which is www.winnix.net/UHF-RFID-Module/.

About Winnix Technologies

Winnix Technologies is one of the leading Chinese providers of superior quality UHF RFID products, including RFID reader modules, RFID readers, RFID antennas, and RFID tags. The company also specializes in providing quality RFID hardware solutions to customers.

Media Contact:

Winnix Technologies

Address: Room635, MingYou Industrial products exhibition center B, No.168, Baoyuan Road, Xixiang,

Bao’an District, Shenzhen, 518101, China.

Victoria Manager

Phone: +86-755-27387953

Fax: +86-755-27387953

Email: sales@winnix.net

