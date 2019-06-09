Gong Cha USA Franchise Newest Grand Opening In Austin, Texas!

New York, USA – Yes, Gong Cha is at it again….. They are starting next month with good news for Austin community who love to sip Gong Cha bubble tea. Perhaps, maybe you’ve tasted the newest Gong cha bubble Tea series such as the honey lemon green tea, strawberry lemonade with strawberry pearl, and honey lemon slush. If not, now is the right time to try them out as Gong Cha announces an upcoming grand opening of ‘The domain’ store in Austin, Texas.

In a statement by the president of https://www.gongchausa.com/, Anchal Lamba,. “Now is the time for the community of Austin, Texas to begin enjoying our newest boba tea flavors from the new Gong Cha Bubble Austin tea shop”.

As it is now, Milk Tea has become a favorite trend throughout Texas. The community definitely loves to sip their Gong Cha Bubble Tea. Because of this, Gong cha’s goal is to make sure there are as much as many Boba Tea stores where residents can order their Tea.

“Now, Gong Cha kick-starts the month of July with 2 grand openings at Zoho store in New York and The domain in Austin, Texas. And we’ll be storming the cities with our new exciting flavors”, Lamba said.

Meanwhile, here is where the Texas Gong cha Tea shop will be operating:

3210 Esperanza crossing, suite 126, Austin Texas, 78758

Although we’re not shocked by the good works of Gong Cha at opening the best bubble tea in Texas, we are still grateful for the hard work from the team at Gongcha.

Make sure you come for the 2 days soft openings at the Austin Gong Cha Tea shop. Don’t miss out on this interesting event. And lastly don’t forget to taste the new honey lemon green tea, strawberry lemonade with strawberry pearl, and honey lemon slush!

About Gong Cha

Started at Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Gong Cha which is another word for “tribute tea for the emperor” is a reputable bubble tea franchise. They have several locations from all over the world including the USA, U.K, and Canada. Their goal is to serve a freshly prepared and top-quality bubble tea to customers. Their tea combines different delicacies including fruits, toppings, and other creative combinations. Their Boba tea is refreshed every 4 hours to ensure that customers enjoy a fresh serving.

Contact

To get more information about Gong Cha, their bubble teas, and flavors, including questions and inquiries,

Please contact:

Anchal Lamba

626-203-5741

inquiries@gongchausa.com

https://www.gongchausa.com/

75 West 38th Street,

Greater New York City Area

New York, NY, USA