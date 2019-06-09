PTJ Factory Is Offering High Quality CNC Machining and Precision Parts Service

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Guangdong Province, China (07.06.2019) – Precision Machining is a procedure to expel material from a work piece during holding close tolerance finishes. The precision machines have numerous types, like milling, turning and electrical discharge machining. In today’s time, a precision machine is commonly controlled utilizing a Computer Numerical Control (CNC). The use of computers in the process assists in eliminating all possibilities of error as the design is loaded onto the computer and then altered in a precision process. The benefits of CNC includes high level of precision, saves costs, effective and safe, etc. One of the leading providers of high quality CNC machining services in China is PTJ Factory, a producer of hardware parts to solve customer problems.

CNC machining services offered by PTJ Factory includes rapid milling machining and precision CNC turning while their precision parts service includes Swiss CNC machining and 5-Axis CNC machining. The team at PTJ Factory works with numerous different materials, such as, copper, aluminum, steel, and various other metals. The company owns a 3k square foot facility equipped with wide selection of machines to provide these services. The company is ISO 9001:2008 certified which is a testament to their quality workmanship.

PTJ Factory offers products and services at unbeatable prices and customers stand chance to save 30% or more. The company also offers instant quotes to customers 24/7 and guarantees to beat any quote offered by other companies. All detailed information about the CNC machining services offered by PTJ Factory are listed at https://www.cncmachiningptj.com/CncMachining



About PTJ Factory

PTJ Factory are offering quality CNC machining services to accommodate different products sizes and cuts in circulation at present. The company is ISO 9001:2008 certified which is a testimony of their quality of service and products.

Media Contact:

PTJ Shop

Address: Sifangyuan Industrial Park, Xinshapu, Huaide Community, Humen town, Dongguan City, Guangdong Province, China

Telephone: +86 0769 82886112

Email: sales@pintejin.com

###