What is IQ Option in Pakistan?

IQ Option in Pakistan is the fastest, reliable and most advanced platform on the market. It can be of the interest to both experienced and even new traders in Pakistan.

Apart from having a completely free binary options demo trading mode, IQ Option also offers different types of graphs. These include lots of useful indicators that will help you to evaluate just how effective your methods are that you don’t see that often with other brokers. The platform is designed for all devices including Windows, Android, iOS, and Mac. But it might not be compatible with out-dated devices.

It had 30 million active traders as of February 2016. It is also the winner of several awards, as Best Binary Options Broker Trading application, Most Innovative Binary Options Broker, Google Play rankings show that it’s mobile app has been rated as the best binary options trading app across 26 countries, and Most Reliable Binary Options Broker.

IQ Options awards

The platform allows you to trade with a minimum deposit of $10 and conduct trades worth as low as $1. And it promises great support to traders via live chat and email.it offers a variety of withdrawal, deposit and currency options.

If you don’t feel like investing real money yet, you can use the “demo account” and try the platform itself before investing. IQ Options offers a demo account like many competitors and it stands out because there is no limit on how long you can use it. This will help you to get truly comfortable with your trading techniques. It also allows you to test new trading strategies in the future. And If you have decided to invest your real money you can use many of their supported deposit and withdrawal methods, including debit and credit cards, E-wallets (Skrill and PerfectMoney) and wire transfer.

