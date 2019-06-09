B.K MAG is one of the largest badge magnet manufacturers in China

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Ningbo, China (07.06.2019) –Convincing the general public to try out the products or services of a company is a difficult task for any advertiser. Throughout the years, organizations have come up with different marketing strategies to manipulate the target market and persuade people to try their products and services. Media advertising, distribution of pamphlets and leaflets, product samples and the utilization of promotional items like fans, umbrellas, towels, etc. are some of the most common forms of marketing. Badge Magnets are a popular and convenient way to promote any product, place, or service. They are generally used by companies and event organizers as a means of holding badges for their ID. Badge magnets are cost-effective, high grade, attractive, easy to use and unlike conventional safety pin models, they do not damage clothes. Badge magnets are always in demand for the convenience they offer since they do not utilize safety pins, they can be easily removed. Moreover, magnets have a longer service life while safety pins on ID may rust after some time causing damage to clothes.

Ningbo Bei Ke Magnetic Material Co., Ltd., popularly known as B.K MAG is one of the largest manufacturers of magnetic products in China and is the go to place for all types of magnets and magnetic solutions. B.K MAG has been offering magnetic products and services to the business community since 2012 and supplies over 50 million magnets to the worldwide market every year. The company has been producing millions of magnetic backing for badge and button from 2008 and is one of the largest Chinese vendors of badge magnets at present. B.K MAG has the manufacturing capability of over 15 types of superior quality magnets and can ship at least 50k pieces in a week to customers who are in urgent need. Other magnetic products manufactured and supplied by them include super neo magnets, mounting magnets, and office magnets. The company is committed to provide finest quality products at manufacturer prices, promptly and with outstanding service. B.K MAG assist customers in solving any of their traditional supply needs and even provides unique products to customers who are looking for something different than those featured in their catalog. Moreover, the company guarantees to stand behind all of their items and ensures full assistance and cooperation to unsatisfied customers.

One of the most popular products of B.K MAG is magnetic name badges, each of which comes with two metal plates. One of these plates has two quality neodymium magnets attached to it while the other has an extremely strong self-adhesive foam pad. The adhesive helps to attach the name badge design of the individual who can easily place the name badge plate on the exterior of their clothing and the plate with the two neodymium magnets under the top or interior of their jacket. These two plates attract each other to make an exceptionally strong magnetic name badge. Individuals can check out the range of badge magnets offered by B.K MAG by visiting this official webpage of the company – http://www.bkmagnet.com/Badge-Magnets.htm.

###