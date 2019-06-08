“Kokusai Express Moving- international moving company Japan Are you planning to make an international moving? Preparation for this type of relocation can be crucial. That means that you need to have professional assistance. Our international moving company Japan can provide you with that. With a huge experience and trained professionals, our movers will relocate you in the right way. We own appropriate moving equipment for your international moving. So, at the moment when you are thinking about to moving overseas, be free to contact us. We will be happy to help you with your relocation and to make sure that you feel comfortable and safe during it. Our international moving company Japan offers two types of international relocation. If you need residential moving or commercial moving, we are at your service. It might seems easy to organize these types of relocation by yourself. But, there can be a lot of complications when you are organizing your international moving. This is why we suggest you to contact our company and let us be the one who will relocate you in the safest way. There are a lot of services which our professional movers offer you. Creating a moving plan, packing/unpacking services, special services and storage solution are some of the many services in which our movers can assist you. We are looking forward to contact us and you can be sure that we will provide you the best moving service.

”

Address: 24F, World Trade Center Bldg. 2-4-1 Hamamatsucho, Minato-ku, Tokyo 105-6124, Japan

Phone: 03-5776-1191

Website: https://ksemoving.com/

Email: kokusaiexpressjapan@gmail.com