Important things to know about Turkish visa application

Among the important steps in planning a trip to Turkey on your own is to recognize visa requirements. Though the documents necessary for visa application are related to the requirements of Schengen Visa, the process is quicker if you have all documents ready.

The requirement to get a Turkish Visa is definitely you could only apply up to 3 months prior to your departure date. We cannot process your visa before that time period so what exactly we normally do is send out an automatic email reminder to say that your order is placed on hold.

If a Turkey eVisa is granted, it is linked electronically to the applicant’s passport. In case a denied message will be received instead, the service provider refers the applicant to the nearest Turkish embassy. Your passport must be valid for at least 6 months from the date that you arrive to Turkey.

The best thing concerning the e-visa is you could make an application for it and obtain it rapidly. You can just download it from the final step of the application process, provided it was successful. It is your responsibility to gather all the needed documents for your Turkey visa application. If you fail to meet the prerequisites for your visa application, it might result in the application being refused. Also, you need to provide original documents in addition to photocopies of everything.

Print out your visa that you will get via email and bring it upon your visit to Turkey. Though the visa application procedure is the most tedious and time consuming procedure for an individual planning his visit, but you are unable to skip it If you know every detail of the paperwork and formalities involved in then it would be rather convenient for you personally, in case of any misunderstanding or the most recent changes in rules made by the Turkey Embassy there will be a dilemma of concern for you.

If you have booked your visit to Turkey and have yet to apply for your visa, then you will need to apply online. Failed to secure a visa before you decide to travel will probably cause many problems for your vacation plans. So, be sure you apply before your stay. An e-visa costs $29 and you can pay using a credit or debit card. You can apply up to 3 months in advance of your travel date and are valid for multiple stays up to a maximum of 90 days in a 180 day period.