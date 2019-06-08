Elkos launches premium ball pen – Onick

Elkos pens team is excited to announce the launch of a new a high-quality ball pen with the catchy name “Onick”(https://www.elkospens.com/premium-ball-pens-onick.html)

The Onick is equipped with jumbo refill.The ink flows smoothly and effortlessly onto the paper. Its design is modern and minimalistic – based on the latest design trends and colors. Design and the color of the Onick show how lifestyle and function inspire each other. The rubberized and ergonomic grip zone allows a secure hold for fatigue-free writing. The high-quality stainless steel pocket clip provides an executive and elegant look and feel.

“The homogenous interplay of performance and design will delight our users. A striking signature, a little side note or highlighting notes with bright colors; The Onic premium ball pens are there for all daily writing needs.We put our renowned expertise into every pen through rigorous testing and attention to detail.” said Mr. Vijay Singh, Assistant Manager- Marketing, Elkos Pens Ltd.

Packaging

1 N Box

10 N inner box

240 N master carton

Availability

Elkos Onick Ball Pen is available now with retailers across India and has been attractively priced. You can follow the latest company updates on https://www.facebook.com/elkospens

Company now:

Elkos Pens Limited belonging to Mr. H. S. Jain and Mr. B. K. Jain was incorporated in the year 2003-04 as manufacturer and exporter of ball pen, gel pen, direct fill pen, sketch pen and refills. At Elkos, quality control and innovation is not just a philosophy rather it is a commitment and conviction. This distinction enables us to gain customer faith and superior customer satisfaction. It is the key to successful business relationships with our esteemed domestic as well as export clients.

