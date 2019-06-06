SSO Logistics Now Provides Same Day Delivery Services

SSO Logistics Ltd is a full-service warehouse and distribution company based in St Helens in Lancashire which is ideally placed to serve the whole of the UK. SSO stands for Safe. Secure. On Time.

The company is only too aware that in any business things can go wrong from time to time. You could be a manufacturing company and suddenly suffer a machine breakdown. This could mean that the product that your customer needs urgently is delayed, and you promised to have it delivered tomorrow.

It could mean that you desperately need to collect some replacement parts from the machine manufacturer because your production line has come to a grinding halt and you have your labour force standing around idle. Either way, you need transport and you need it urgently.

This is why SSO Logistics is now geared up to provide a same day service. The company has trucks and vans of many different sizes going to all parts of the UK on a daily basis and can now offer Rigid Day Hire, Artic Day Hire and even weekend services in order to ensure that customers get what they need to where they need it to go on an urgent basis.

All that the customer needs to do is to call SSO Logistics and the company will have a vehicle of any size at the collection point within an hour. It can then be delivered wherever it needs to go in the UK on the same day. The company also provides weekend services and even night deliveries.

In order to ensure that things such as staff sickness, or other emergencies have no effect on its’ customers, SSO Logistics has five of its’ office staff trained to HGV level so that they can react and deliver when circumstances dictate.

SSO Logistics began life in May 2013 in Warrington and has recently moved to St Helens where it has a 20,000 square feet warehouse complete with dedicated container ramps for container de-vanning. The company is also a member of United Pallet Network which means that it effectively has 143 depots with the ability to collect nationally and in Europe.

The company has also developed a system of live EPODS which means that if a customer complains of damage it can provide Proof of Delivery in real time. If physical paperwork is required, the driver can scan the POD on site and email it to the customer.