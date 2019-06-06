CoreTechnologie Launches Innovative Additive Manufacturing Software Suite

CoreTechnologie release Additive Manufacturing for pre processing of 3D models for metal and plastic printing.

About CoreTechnologie

CoreTechnologie (CT) founded in 1998 and headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, is the leading provider of 3D Computer Aided Design (CAD) translation software known as 3D_Evolution™ (Conversion, Repair, Simplification, Analysis), 4D Additive (additive manufacturing software for 3D Printing), 3D_Analyzer (CAD Viewer with analysis tools) and 3D_Kernel_IO (CAD interoperability Software Development Kit). The company’s mission is to optimize MCAD interoperability in the value-added design chain and to develop customized solutions for PLM integration and process automation Learn more at http://www.coretechnologie.com

