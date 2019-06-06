Peak ENT and Voice Center Offers Minimally Invasive Sinus Surgery

Peak ENT and Voice Center uses balloon sinuplasty to clear and widen sinus passageways. The procedure can be performed outside an operating room with only local anesthesia.

[Broomfield, 06/06/2019]- Specialists at Peak ENT and Voice Center can provide relief to patients with clogged or narrow sinus passageways through minimally invasive techniques. Its surgeons use a technique called balloon sinuplasty, which does not require the patient to go into an operating room.

Balloon Sinuplasty

Balloon sinus dilation, or balloon sinuplasty, is a minimally invasive technique that uses less narcotic pain medications and has a faster recovery period than regular sinus surgery. The procedure is also less expensive than its surgical counterpart. At Peak ENT and Voice Center, specialists can perform this procedure right on the premises, without the need for an operating room.

A surgeon will administer local anesthetic before inserting a balloon endoscopically into the patient’s sinus passageway. It will then be gently inflated, which will dilate the sinus passage and remove obstructions while retaining the as much of the original structure of the opening. Alleviated sinus passageways provide several benefits to the patients.

Healthy Sinus, Healthy Patient

Blocked sinus passages can lead to sinusitis, which is the infection and inflation of the sinus from trapped irritants and microorganisms. Clear sinus passageways stop mucus from building up in the sinuses. This prevents the patient from experiencing congestion and discomfort from the increased nasal pressure.

Wider sinus openings can make applying topical medications, like saline sinus rinses and nasally-applied steroid sprays, easier. Clear passageways help the body absorb such medication more efficiently.

About Peak ENT and Voice Center

Peak ENT and Voice Center has three locations in Colorado. Patients can visit its clinics in Broomfield, Brighton, and Golden for professional medical consultations about their eyes, nose, and throat. Peak ENT and Voice Center also offers dermal injections and facial plastic surgery.

Learn more about the practice’s medical treatments at peakentandvoicecenter.com.