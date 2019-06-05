What Is Liferay Technology All About?

The Internet is a worldwide system of interconnected computer networks to link devices worldwide. It was started by US army for faster communication purposes. At that time, it was known as Arpanet. Today internet has become synonymous with faster communication. It is used for seeking any kind of information instantly.

Therefore, it has become an integral part of our lives. For example, It comes to our help for online booking of railway or airline tickets; booking movie tickets; tracking records; seeking information on myriad subjects; getting technological support in any field from across several continents; social networking or any other form of entertainment; surfing information on anything and everything under the Sun-the list of its usage can be endless.

This dependability also puts great demands on the internet services. It is observed that even slightest disturbance in this area puts life at a standstill. Therefore, internet technology needs to be robust and user-friendly with the super-fast speed in order to be of any use in the world of the day.

Liferay portal-

Our presence in the web world can be possible only on a solid platform. It needs to have the great technological foundation to support the requisite features, be as much user-friendly as possible, easy to customize, with the practical interface and be able to provide the proper environment for the development of the website. The web content in case of large companies should be such that it can be updated easily. It is also important that the website can be easily operated on mobiles, desktop, tablet or laptop computers with equal dexterity.

Liferay portal truly serves the purpose. All the applications run freely on it. It is applicable in diverse industries.

Its key areas are as follows:

• Web Content Management

• User collaboration

• Development Platform

• Customization

The companies dealing in liferay, operate in many areas such as:

Liferay consulting- They offer professional expertise for consultation on intricacies of the field. These companies give professional advice to their clients as per their requirements. These technical solutions are very much helpful to them in the conduct of their business.

Liferay development- The companies operating in Liferay development develop the portal. These portals offer solutions which cater to the needs of their clients as per their technical solutions.

Liferay migration- Liferay migration is basically technological up gradation of the present portal o the company. It involves up gradation of installation and then the database to complete the task.

Mobile app development- Mobile phones have become a compulsory part of everybody’s life. Applications or apps have been developed catering to various requirements such as medical, sports, exercise, music, movies, communication, social networking, and many more areas. These companies play a major role in developing apps in regular and innovative areas.

Android App Development-Android Apps help the user in the proper working of the Android operating system and act as an interface between the user and the operating system.

Website development- Most of these companies are professional website developers. Each of these is a web design company. They develop technological superior websites which are easily upgradable. The design features as per requirements of the users. Each web development company is doing very well for its clients.

