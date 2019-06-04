Learn Basic Course of Intuitive Tarot by Jitesh Madahar Instructor with Awakening Love Academy

Join Awakening Love Academy’s Intuitive Tarot Instructor Jitesh Madahar as he teaches Intuitive Tarot Reading Basic Course in New Delhi, India. 07th-08th June 2019.

What is Tarot Card Reading?

Tarot Card Reading is an ancient divination tool that helps to seen deeper and higher perspectives about life, relationships, health, money and everything that one experiences in physical reality. Tarot card empowers us to receive high vibration guidance and provide answer to the ones we have being looking for.

What will one learn in 2 days workshop?

This two days workshop will empower you to:

• Develop your intuitive abilities with Tarot cards

• History of Tarot Cards

• How to read tarot cards

• Learn to read cards for yourself, friends and clients

• Myths about Tarot Reading

• Major Mistakes Tarot Readers Often make

• Structure of the Tarot Deck

• Court Cards

• Major & Minor Arcana Cards

• Reading Tarot Spreads

• Classic Example Spreads

• How to Cleanse & Energize your cards

• Additional Readings and Resources

When is it organised?

Start Date: 07th June, 2019 Day: Friday

End Date: 08th June, 2019 Day: Saturday

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where will it be organised?

Subhash Nagar, New Delhi, India

Fees: 11000 INR

Early bird discount: 30% till 31st May,2019

Register

You can contact Jitesh @ +91-9811228918 or write him at spiritualhealing.jm@gmail.com.

Certified by: Awakening Love Academy

www.awakeninglove.co

Know your facilitator :

Jitesh Madahar is an Advanced ThetaHealing Practitioner, An Intuitive Tarot Card Reader & Instructor, Past life Regression Therapist, Reiki practitioner and an ardent meditator.

At the age of 18 he started his spiritual journey and since learnt immensely through his varied experiences in life for the past number of years.

He met his Spiritual Mentor Romshri, founder of Awakening Love Academy in Delhi during an extremely challenging phase of his life which changed his views and ideology towards life not just at the emotional but also at the psychological and spiritual level. Not only did he overcome his hurdles successfully but found his calling in life.

At present he is deeply involved in advancing his learning in healing sciences alongside counselling and helping numerous people overcome similar challenges, depression, O.C.D and other behavioural problems and in the course help them unlock their true potential.

Jitesh is a certified Intuitive Tarot Card Reader and eager to spread the magical knowledge of Tarot to inquisitive minds interested to similarly teach, assist and aid people in need of divine guidance.

His Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/Spiritual-Healing-By-Jitesh-Madahar-171810663363997/

Register

You can contact Jitesh @ +91-9811228918 or write him at spiritualhealing.jm@gmail.com.