Agoura Dental Oak Park Warrants Top User Experience

(05th June, 2019): Some people say that they saw it coming but regardless it’s a remarkable achievement considering the status of Agoura Dental as a relatively recently established firm. In a comprehensive survey which was conducted incorporating various individuals and participants who’ve had some form of dental treatment within the last 6 months, it was concluded that Agoura Dental’s Oak Park branch provided customers with an absolutely relishing experience and consequently scored the best. This has largely been attributed to the friendly staff and the ease and transparency with which the entire firm operates. Of course, minor things like speed of treatment and convenience with which people received them are all likely factors which influenced their judgements.

The survey asked participants to rate their overall experience in terms of friendliness of staff, the ease of the treatment given, responses to their queries and the desire of recommendation to a friend or family member among other critical factors. In 8 out of 9 such factors, Dental Ozone Treatment Oak Park CA came out on the top.

In the words of Dr. Gabriela Dimitrakopoulos, DDS at Agoura Dental, “It’s our purpose and mission to make people happier with their smiles because they’re such valuable expressive tools on our faces. We believe that a straight white smile is as much a necessity for people’s psychological health as the rest of their face, if not more.”

About Agoura Dental Oak Park

Established in 2006, Agoura Dental’s Oak Park Dentist has had one resonating philosophy shared with the rest of the overarching support group of an organisation, that of helping patients and reformulating their experience of visiting the Dentist. This has been a prime motivator for the people who work at Agoura Dental: the desire to provide a personalised and safe experience to people who come to receive dental treatments. At the end of the day, Agoura Dental believes that everybody should be proud of and happy with their smiles and that’s what they’ve set out to attain.

