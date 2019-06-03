LKM Recycling Offers Skip Hire Services for Households and Businesses

Whenever and wherever there are construction projects, waste is inevitably produced. Residential and business establishments alike can solve this problem by hiring skips from LKM Recycling.

[Sittingbourne, 03/06/2019] – The UK construction industry has come a long way in terms of implementing reusing and recycling methods. Still, there’s more to be done to reach zero waste. According to the Digest of Waste and Resource Statistics, the UK generated 202.8 million tonnes of waste in 2014 and the construction and demolition industry is responsible for 59 per cent of that.

With the UK running out of landfill sites, it is not sustainable to continue generating this much waste. That is why there should be stricter reusing and recycling efforts. These may start at the core of waste generation, much of which is during construction projects. Using skips, it is possible to properly segregate rubbish and disposed-of waste, giving the industry the ability to improve their reusing and recycling initiatives.

LKM Recycling, Kent’s top provider of total waste management solutions, offers skip hire services in Sittingbourne and the surrounding areas.

Start by Responsibly Disposing of Rubbish Using Waste Skips

Businesses and other commercial establishments, as well as residential homes undergoing construction or renovation, can rely on LKM Recycling for container and skip hire services.

The waste management solutions company has a range of skip sizes to choose from. There’s the 6 Yard Skip, the smallest one which is best for household renovations. Around 50 standard rubbish bags can fit here. Then, there’s the most requested 8 Yard Skip, ideal for use by households and trade, alike. One of these can fit up to 60 standard bin bags.

The 10 Yard and 12 Yard Skips, meanwhile, are best used in heavy construction projects. These can fit between 80 and 100 rubbish bins.

Additionally, the 12 Yard Skip is more suitable for projects with bulky waste like old furniture.

LKM Recycling’s waste skips are competitively priced and are can carry large volumes of waste. The company is also compliant with laws and regulations regarding waste management, so customers can ensure that they’re being responsible.

With an array of waste skip choices at reasonable prices and with excellent customer service, LKM Recycling is the best choice for skip hire service needs.

About LKM Recycling

With over 35 years of experience in the business, LKM Recycling is one of the UK’s leading total waste management solution companies. The team’s vast knowledge of waste recycling makes them the expert to trust for any waste management needs.

Visit LKM Recycling at https://www.lkm.org.uk/ for any skip hire service needs.