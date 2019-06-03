Forever Divine Rose Falooda At Classic Restaurant

Savour the famous Rose Falooda at the Classic Restaurant, Matunga.
This luscious and sinful delight is a favourite drink and comprises of ingredients like:
· Sabja Seeds(Basil Seeds or Sweet Basil ) rich in antioxidants which boosts immunity, helps to lose weight and reduces the body heat
· Rose Syrup
· Vermicelli
· Milk
· Ice Cream
Enjoy this cold dessert after dinner or in the form of a summer delicacy with Friends and Family at :
Classic Veg. Restaurant,
Near Don Bosco School,
Matunga East,
Mumbai
Phone : 022 2409 6599
WhatsApp : +91 9022886973
Morning 9 AM to MidNight 12:30 AM
Home Delivery
Matunga, Sion, Antophill, Wadala, Dadar
For further details contact:
Sandip Kumar De (S.K. De) – 9820455319
Piyali Debnath – 9821555668
Kavya Shetty – 8655566071
Landline: 022- 66912814/15/16
Email: sandip.de@induscommunications.com
piyali.debnath@induscommunications.com,
kavya.shetty@induscommunications.com
hitakshi.joshi@induscommunications.com