MaxCash Provides Mobile ATM Solution for Events

SPRINGFIELD, MO – JUNE 2, 2019 – Non-bank ATM provider MaxCash satisfies the demand for easy access to cash at trade shows, festivals and other events.

The independent ATM provider operates in Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas and Oklahoma. Its full-service program provides a costless solution for event hosts in need of mobile ATMs.

When attendees withdraw money from an ATM at an event, they usually spend that money at the event. It satisfies a need for vendors at concerts, stadium events, auto shows and other events who only accept cash.

Placement of a MaxCash ATM can also add another revenue stream for events. The mobile ATM provider offers a profit-sharing agreement that means its customers get a share of the profit gained through surcharges that ATM users pay. That means event hosts not only have a cost-free solution to providing access to cash, but one that makes them a profit as well.

The company prides itself in providing well-maintained, clean and technologically up-to-date ATMs that are compliant with the latest industry standards. It provides factory direct pricing for ATM purchase as well as free ATM placement and cash loading for most businesses with appropriate customer volume. This includes many convenience stores, hotels and cash-only retail stores.

MaxCash can provide all the equipment needed for events and fully install it at no cost. Its experienced technicians handle networking and related tasks so the machine remains appropriately monitored and reliable. Attendants keep it loaded with cash and technicians remain available to answer questions and solve any problems that arise. That leaves event hosts free to focus on other tasks.

MaxCash also responds to any customer disputes that arise from use of its ATMs. The provider covers the machine under its insurance so that it does not add to the event host’s insurance costs.

“We strive to make it a win-win for our customers,” company owner Derron Winfrey said. “You get a premium ATM machine at no cost that lets event goers withdraw cash and spend more. That makes your event goers happy, your vendors happy, and you happy as well.”

Winfrey invites event hosts to contact MaxCash for a no-obligation discussion of their needs.

For more information, visit https://maxcashatm.com or call 417-877-9950.