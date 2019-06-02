Electric Boogie Returns with a Chilled Electronic Track with the Shimmer of The 80s

Fresh track Summer Nitro will be released on 31.05.2019

Track will be available on Itunes, Spotify and Bandcamp.

Independent – Zen mode – based music producer, noise artist, and musician, Beno Sorsak.

Independent Slovenian-based music producer, guitarist and musician, Beno Sorsak returns under his “Electric Boogie” monkier with “Summer Nitro” a dance heavy groove with a hard driving baseline, 80s keys, synths, and programmed drums pulsating with the rhythm of refined Retro Wave. The track is both a call for movement and a controlled meditation, the pounding of kicks and repetition of the chords and melody leaves the listener in a transcendent state. With a guitar solo tucked in the back of the mix the expansiveness of the track only further unfolds with every spin, the ambient soundscape revealing another layer with each new listen, “Summer Nitro” is the perfect tune for a fun Summer, Electric Boogie has keen ear for what makes an amazing tune for the season.

Get more information, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w2zhEnvQKJk

