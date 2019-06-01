Technology Vendor Management Educational Services announces the launch its new online education service sammaturity.com

Lakewood, CO – Technology Vendor Management Educational Services (TVMES) is excited to announce the launch of https://sammaturity.com/, an online educational service with detailed curriculums featuring comprehensive self-assessment methodologies and SAM leaders survival guide with audit readiness toolkits for Software Asset Management leaders. The unique and effective frameworks featured in Sammaturity enables SAM leaders to leverage their unique knowledge of their environment to self-assess SAM operational maturity, environment complexity and process execution. In addition, http://sammaturity.com/ offers SAM Operational Readiness toolkits to help SAM leaders take appropriate actions to prepare their enterprise for software audits. The combination of the two methodologies enables SAM leaders to meet the growing challenges surrounding software audits and continually advancing software asset optimization. The official launch date for Sammaturity is May 10th, 2019.

TVMES believes Sammaturity provides SAM leaders, who are under tremendous pressure to manage software spend and minimize audit risk, will receive tremendous value from Sammaturity’s two curriculums. InduRengaraj, one of the founders of TVMES and a core contributor to Sammaturity’s methodology states, “Software Asset leaders face a significant challenge to have executives view SAM operations as more than audit insurance. Sammaturity’s methodologies and training curriculums have been designed to give SAM leaders the tools, templates and guidance necessary to establish SAM as a strategic IT contributor”.

http://sammaturity.com/ features a locker capability to purchase and manage the two core curriculums:

SAM Operational Readiness Toolkit – featuring two educational sessions and 9 downloadable targeted SAM templates.

SAM 3 Part Self-Assessment – featuring three core training sessions combined with 3 detailed self-assessment exercises.

Founded by 4 individuals who have run Fortune 500 Technology Vendor Management Operations, Software Asset Management and Third-Party Risk Management organizations, Technology Vendor Management Educational Services (TVMES) develops and delivers online training and self-assessment methodologies. These targeted assessment and training curriculums are designed to aid leaders and their team members achieve greater productivity and operational performance. Combining true operational experience with advisory best practices, TVMES’s methodologies in SAM, TPRM, and Technology VMO’s are founded on the belief that provided the right tools, leaders of these operations are far more effective in assessing their own environment than a third-party advisor.

Media Contact:

Technology Vendor Management Educational Services LLC (TVMES)

Indumathi (Indu) Rengaraj – Curriculum Development Supervisor

+1 562 243 0501