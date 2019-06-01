Mazi Obi Okoli Leads UK Delegates to Emeka Ihedioha Inauguration in Imo State

With the increased participation of Diasporans in the 2019 election and the subsequent success of lots of candidates they supported at the polls; Mazi Obi Okoli and the members Of Ihedioha Vision 2019 stormed Imo State in Support of His Excellency Chief Emeka Ihedioha’s inauguration as the new executive governor of Imo State. The list of delegates included Mr

Onyekchi Ugo, Mrs Joy Ukaegwu, Barr Donatus Osuji (Esq.), Mr Sam Ibe, Mrs Sophia Godwin Omotosho, Mrs Marachi Uwalaka, Prof Christ Uzomba.

The were well received with all necessary arrangements on ground. In an interview at the inauguration ceremony by a team of journalists, the team espoused their expectations from the new administration in Imo state. They highlighted the importance of proper education, provision of social facilities, improved healthcare sector with particular focus on infant mortality and the well being of senior citizens, an advanced waste management and flood management system with a viable increase in security. The team placed their total support for His Excellency Emeka Ihedioha’s government and promised to work with him; support him and help attract Foreign Direct Investments(FDI) that will help Imo State advance to the next level and take her pride of place in the union of states in Nigeria. The leader of the group Mazi Obi Okoli thanked His Excellency for his support and recognition of the group during and after the campaign period.

The team promised to continue working together until the project to make Imo state a viable state is accomplished/ delivered to expectation.