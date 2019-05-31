MIRROR PLACEMENT ACCORDING TO VASTU

NARROW SPACES

If the center of the house has a wall, it could be corrected by placing a mirror there.

Narrow Spaces could be corrected by placing Mirrors near them.

MISSING CORNERS

When specific corners are missing in the construction of your home they could be corrected by placing mirrors in appropriate positions

SAFETY LOCKERS

Mirrors placed opposite the locker doubles wealth.

MIRRORS IN BATHROOMS

Mirrors in the bathroom should be on east or north walls.

Mirror should be placed within 4 to 5 feet above ground level in dressing rooms.

