Diesel Decarbonization Brings Transformative Opportunities for Next-Generation Biodiesel Feedstocks and Technologies

(Houston May 31, 2019) In the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, strong demand signals and incentives for diesel decarbonization are driving the rapid expansion of next generation biodiesel feedstocks, technologies, and circular biorefineries to produce low-carbon biodiesel, biocrude, and renewable diesel fuels.

A new study from Emerging Markets Onine, Renewable Diesel 2030, finds a remarkable increase in investment into new bio-based diesel refineries to process rapidly expanding volumes of used cooking oils from Asia, tallow and animal waste products from Australasia and Latin America, and increasing volumes of lower-carbon soybean oil feedstocks benefiting from GHG technology advancements at selected farms and biorefineries in the U.S. and Latin America.

The Renewable Diesel 2030 study is also finding even great interest and investment in newer, lower-carbon, non-food, rotation and cover-crops from sustainable “energy feedstocks” entering the bio-based diesel and biojet pools. These next-generation FOG feedstocks include brassica carinata from Canada, tall oil from forestry residues in Sweden, tobacco oils from South Africa, the aquatic feedstock salicornia from Oman in the Middle East, and pennycress in North Dakota, to name a few.

Advancements in next generation processing technologies are opening up vast new areas of low-carbon feedstocks that can be utilitized in large-scale, commercial volumes, including agricultural waste, forestry residues, municipal solid waste, brown grease, trap grease, gutter oil, and plastic bottles.

Each of these feedstocks is available in large volumes, but until recently could not be utilized economically. Now, these industrial waste streams are being up-cycled thanks to significant economic and technological improvements in thermocatalyitic processing such as pyrolysis, FT gas to liquids, hydrothermal liquefaction, and bio-oil co-processing via hydrodeoxygenization and distillation at revamped or repurposed petroleum refineries.

Next generation bio-crude and syncrude production technologies allow the production of biocrude intermediates from non-food, low-carbon feedstocks that can not be processed in traditional biodiesel production facilities.

Emerging Markets Online finds each of these advancements is creating new opportunities for technology, project, and agricultural developers to access new feedstock markets to produce lower-carbon fuels.

These are some of the key findings of the new study, Renewable Diesel 2030, highlighting participation by strategic investors from agricultural growers, fleet owners, OEMs, petroleum companies, non-governmental agencies, fleet owners, airport and commercial airline enterprises in renewable diesel biorefineries.

