The HCG weight loss diet consists of applications of HCG hormone injections associated with a very low-calorie diet (about 500 Kcal/day).

Usually, the complete diet program lasts 26 days with 3 daily HCG injections.

In the first 2 days, there is no food restriction. From the 3rd day of treatment, the diet starts with only 500 calories per day. Sugar and carbohydrates (bread, pasta, rice, potatoes) are prohibited.

What is HCG and how does it work in the diet?

HCG (Human Chorionic Gonadotropin) is a hormone produced by the body during pregnancy. Its main function is to maintain the pregnancy in the first months of gestation.

According to doctors who use the HCG diet, the substance “cheats” the body, which begins to function as if the woman were pregnant. Thus, the body begins to burn fat, especially in places where it accumulates more, such as belly, arms, and thighs, preserving lean mass (muscles).

Another justification for using the hormone would be to fight hunger and keep the nutrient supply to the body so that the person does not feel weak.

Does the HCG Diet Work?

HCG diet surely works because any adult who has a diet with only 500 calories per day will lose weight. However, if hormone involvement potentiates this loss, it has not yet been proven. In fact, the evidence indicates that HCG has an effect on weight loss as all weight loss is due to calorie restriction.

This means that the person may be thinning only because of the low-calorie diet and not the HCG injections.

In addition, such a severe food restriction will cause the body to use muscle proteins and even organs which are contraindicated and can pose a health risk, although proponents of the method ensure that the hormone preserves lean mass.

Even though the diet works, fast weight loss does not allow the person to create new eating habits to maintain weight loss in the long run.

The best and most indicated diet for weight loss is one that promotes a dietary reeducation, based on a balanced diet associated with physical activity.

There are some risks of HCG diet which is also very important to know.

The risks of the HCG diet are not just related to the use of the hormone. The diet itself is very low in calories (about 500 Kcal/day) which may also cause various side effects such as weakness, tiredness, dizziness, headache, and irritability.

However, today HCG diet is one of the fastest and quickest ways to lose weight. You may also go through many HCG diet reviews on the net.