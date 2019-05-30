University Frames Launches Its Scholarship Program

ANAHEIM, CA, MAY 27, 2019 – University Frames, a leading manufacturer of high-quality custom diploma and document frames, has announced the launch of its scholarship program for 3rd-year students and above who are enrolled at any U.S. college or university and have a GPA of at least 3.0.

There is no entry fee for this scholarship program; the participants only need to write a 400 to 500 word essay and send in a photo or selfie holding an invisible diploma frame. In the essay, students must respond to two prompts: Firstly, describe your future goals after you graduate (professional, personal and educational). Secondly, explain what important lessons you have learned in school and how will you apply them in your future goals.

In this scholarship program, every participant is allowed only one entry, and all entries must be submitted on the University Frames website. Participants deadline to apply is July 5th, 2019; no changes can be made to your entry once you have submitted it on the company’s website. The scholarship prize money is $500. The winner of the scholarship will be announced on July 19th, 2019.

“A panel of judges will review all entries. Each entry will be judged on how complete and on-topic the essay is, along with the grammar and structure,” said Tom Biehn, Executive Vice President of University Frames. ” If you are the winner, our team will contact you and arrange for the prize money to be sent directly to you.”

For more information on University Frames scholarship program, visit https://www.universityframes.com/scholarship-program