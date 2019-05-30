MVRCK – A Man’s Barbering Partner

Paul Mitchell, America’s high performance hair care brand, introduces MVRCK by Mitch with a complete line of trusted barbering products for shave, beard and hair. Developed in Los Angeles by barbers, each product in the MVRCK line features a refreshing agave citrus scent—a riff on MITCH’s fan-favorite fresh, cedar agave fragrance.

Shave

Whether you routinely maintain a clean-shaven look or are occasionally in need of a fresh trim, MVRCK’s shave products will help replicate the barbershop experience at home. To help reduce the appearance of razor bumps, each shave product contains barley seed extract. Wake up skin with MVRCK’s Skin Tonic, which refreshes and energizes the face without drying it out. An elevated version of the classic barbershop mainstay, our lathering Shave Cream moisturizes and soothes for a closer shave with less irritation. For an easy-to-see razor glide when shaving, framing and detailing, grab a bottle of our new Blade Slip. Then, post-shave, refresh and soothe skin with our Cooling Aftershave.

Beard

Whether you’re sporting your signature scruff or full-on facial hair, MVRCK’s selection of beard products will help keep you looking your best. Grab a bottle of Beard Oil to soften and add shine to beards of all lengths. Control and tame coarse hair with our Skin + Beard Lotion. Made with barley seed extract, this conditioning lotion will also help restore hydration to the skin beneath your beard or stylish stubble.

Hair

Don’t worry, we haven’t forgotten your hair. MVRCK’s hair care line features products perfect for creating both polished, timeless looks and grittier street-inspired hairstyles. Craft laid-back looks with natural shine using our Grooming Cream—which contains softening shea butter. Want to add height? When sprayed directly onto the root, our Grooming Spray can be used to create texture with just the right amount of shine. Keep our Dry Paste on hand for the days that you want to create lightweight, gritty texture that won’t flake. A must-have for any guy? Our Original Pomade offers a versatile styling option that washes out easily and won’t flake.