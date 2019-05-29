TICE Launch Invitation

Launch Invitation

MEDIA

Prof Lourens van Staden, Chairperson of the Board of TUT Enterprise Holdings, a solely TUT owned company, cordially invites you to the launch of the Tshwane Institute For Continuing Education (TICE).

TICE is a subsidiary of TUT Enterprise Holdings.

Date: 6 June 2019

Time: 17h30 for 18h00-21h00

Venue: CSIR International Convention Centre

PLEASE RSVP TO Vena Amusa:

rsvp@ticeafrica.comOR 012 111 7870 / 60

Kindly bring your Business card for a prize draw.

http://www.ticeafrica.com