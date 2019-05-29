Kamdhenu Jeevandhara Empowers Underprivileged Women and Girls through Tailoring Training Program,

Distributes Sewing Machines to Them for Free!

Gurgaon, 29th May 2019: Kamdhenu Jeevandhara, CSR wing of Kamdhenu Limited, a full-scale one stop building materials solutions company, today distributed sewing machines to underprivileged women and girls who successfully completed ‘Tailoring Training Program’ organized by the company to impart tailoring skills and help them become economically self-sufficient and independent. Mr Satish Kumar Agarwal, CMD, Kamdhenu Limited and Mrs Radha Agarwal, Chairperson – Kamdhenu Jeevandhara handed over the sewing machines to the women and girls at a ceremony held at company’s Tailoring Training Centre in Gurgaon.

Speaking at the felicitation ceremony, Mrs. Radha Agarwal said, “Women’s economic empowerment is a pre-requisite for inclusive and equitable economic growth. At Kamdhenu Jeevandhara, we take pride in organizing free skill development programs to make a difference in the lives of those in need. It is a humbling experience for us to see the smiles on the faces of these women and girls who have successfully completed their training program and are all set to begin the new innings in their life. We hope that Kamdhenu Jeevandhara with support of Kamdhenu Limited would continue to serve underprivileged sections of society in the years to come.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Satish Kumar Agarwal said, “At Kamdhenu, we have always believed that business has a responsibility of giving back to the community. Our endeavor to support the society comes into form in the shape of ‘Kamdhenu Jeevandhara’. Adhering to our values, we have always strived to come up with a meticulous approach towards Corporate Social Responsibility in a way such that we are able to do the best that we can on our part.”

Guided by the visionary Chairperson Mrs. Radha Agarwal, Kamdhenu Jeevandhara focuses on the upliftment of the underprivileged women and children. In order to make these children competent to face the competitive world they are imparted with computer education as well. Efforts invested in this direction aims to achieve the larger perspective of eradicating child labor.

‘Kamdhenu Jeevandhara’ is also instrumental in supporting the physically challenged individuals of the society. It organizes various welfare camps for handicaps wherein, they are provided with free artificial limb, wheel chairs, walkers, polio calipers and other body-aid instruments. Medicines & Counseling to the patient and their families are also delivered absolutely free of charge. Kamdhenu Jeevandhara associates with numerous NGOs and other autonomous bodies to help the physically challenged through different means of relief. It recently donated an ambulance to Rotary Club Bhiwadi to help augment healthcare services in Bhiwadi.

About KAMDHENU JEEVANDHARA:

Having weaved a campaign around this philosophy we have launched a ‘Green India’ drive under which our 7500 dealers and distributors are motivated to plant at least 5 saplings each year and nurture them to complete growth. Apart from the environmental safety, another initiative ensuring basic education for the underprivileged children is called KAMDHENU JEEVANDHARA.

We also organize camps, motivational programs, special skills for the physically challenged, across the country on regular basis in association with other social organizations. We believe that life brings moral responsibility along with several other things, therefore we believe in giving back to the society. Since the community has given us so much including the recognition in the society, patronage and clientele to spread out our business to such great pinnacle, we at Kamdhenu Limited are committed to our responsibility towards the society as a whole.

We make sure that our thoughts are converted into actions to maintain the environmental sustainability for the generations to come. Taking special care to avoid any damage to the environment, we ensure that effective steps are taken to avoid industrial discharge and unhealthy ways of residue or garbage disposal.

About Kamdhenu Limited:

Kamdhenu Group was founded in 1994 with a vision to provide Best Quality TMT Bars at Best Price. Today, led by Mr Satish Kumar Agarwal, the company is the market leader in branded TMT Bars and ‘Kamdhenu TMT Bar’ is the largest selling TMT Bar in India with brand sales turnover of ~Rs. 12,000 crores. Kamdhenu follows franchisee business model to bring more transparency and dynamism to the operations of the company. Kamdhenu has committed chain of over 10,500 dealers and distributors in India out of which 6,500 are exclusive for steel business. Kamdhenu being TMT expert has also launched earthquake resistant Kamdhenu SS 10000 TMT Bar and Kamdhenu Nxt TMT Bar. It has been conferred with India Power Brand 2016, Asia’s Most Promising Brand – 2016, World’s Best Brand 2015 and 2017-18 among Asia & GCC for Steel as well as Paints. ISO 9001:2015 certified company, it is listed on NSE & BSE.

Kamdhenu Paints, one of the leading Paint companies in India, is a division of Kamdhenu Limited. The company is credited for offering best-in-class paint products conforming to global standards. Its product portfolio under the brand KAMDHENU PAINTS-COLOUR DREAMZ includes Exterior Emulsions, Interior Emulsions, Acrylic Distempers, Enamel Paints, Cement Paints, Wall Primers & Putty, and Texture & Designer Finishes, Stainers, P.U. Wood Finishes and Metallic Finishes. Kamdhenu Paints has 4,000 dealers and distributors spread across the country