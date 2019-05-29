7th State Level fashion show event in Pune by Zeeal Enterprises

• Zeeal Fashion event will be at five star hotel & date will be 2nd August to 4th August 2019

• In this event age group will be divided in to 3.5 years to 60 years.

On behalf of social organization “The zeeal enterprises” is organizing seventh state level fashion show in pune. This program will be held at a most prestigious five-star hotel in pune city & event will start in the month of 2nd august 2019 & culmination date will be 4th august 2019.

This big brand program/event is organized for the art lovers & those who provide scope for dormant artifacts in pune. The shows name will be ‘Zeeal Mrs, Miss, Mr,Teen,Kids Maharashtra Level 2019’. In this event age group will be divided in to 3.5 years to 60 years. Enthusiastic girls, boys, women, men also can participate. The shows round is divided in to three levels like Indian round, western round & indo-western round.

Speaking on the occasion, the Zeeal’s director Sweety Gosavi said that “we organize such a kind of events to give platform to the common people who have passion for the fashion & to make palatial to get step into fashion world that is why we have taken this initiative. The show, which started from Pune city, has been organized in Solapur, Nashik and now the ‘Maharashtra’ level fashion show, and now this is our goal to take this show to the national level. We will encourage more & more people to take advantage of this opportunity.”

On this occasion, International Makeup Artist and Director of Cleopatras, Kshama Dhumal said ” Zeeal Fashion Show to be held is an opportunity for Cleopatras . Under the zeeal Fashion Show, 40 to 50 make-up artists will be working and many make-up artists will get an opportunity to prove yourself

All the make-up in this fashion show will be in sub-3D and HD formats, thanks to the entire zeeal team for the opportunity. ”

At the time of press conference Mrs. Urmila Bhosale, Mrs. Revathi Londhe and Shri. Paresh Vaidya and Groomer Piya Roy were present. Also, the show’s Kids Department’s prize will be offered by Raj Music and Dance Class academy.

To participate in this fashion show registration is available on www.zeealfashionshows.com or else you can call on 8600678133 for more details of registration

Media contact: Aspire PR & Strategies Pvt. Ltd Vipul Dulange: 8007012501/9370220270/ 020