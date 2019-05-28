Three Points to Remember Before Booking a Hotel Wedding Venue in Adelaide

To throw a lavish wedding ceremony or reception party, you can book a hotel wedding venue without a second thought. Well, here are a few things to remember before booking a hotel’s banquet for organising an event.

Adelaide, 28th May 2019: When planning to book a wedding venue, there are numerous things one needs to bear in mind right from the location, décor, catering, accommodation and of course, the budget. These days, with the help of several wedding planners, booking wedding venue in Adelaide has become much easier. These professionals can help you organise a theme wedding at a reputed lavish hotel just the way you want!

Things to Consider Before Booking a Hotel Wedding Venue

• Time of the ceremony – When it comes to organising a wedding or reception at North Terrace hotels in Adelaide, you should have a clear idea about the series of the events. You need to chart out the timings and the different segments of the event wisely; for example, the ceremony, the cocktail hour, and the reception party. Make sure the wedding planners know about every change that you want to push in before the event day.

• Number of guests – When booking wedding venue in Adelaide, you need to inform the banquet representative about the number of guests attending the event. In some cases, you will even have to book the rooms for a day or more for your guests who are coming from overseas. Therefore, you need to be sure that the room can fit every guest on the list without further issues.

• Budget – The budget is the prime factor when it comes to booking a wedding venue. So, before you get going with the budget bracket, check out the venue fee, the taxation fee and gratuity which would be added to the overall amount. Besides this, you will also incur other charges if you hire a musical band, emcee, disc jockey, florists, photographers, planners, et cetera.

Well, when discussing the event, you need to find out the features and extras the hotel would offer. Search for North Terrace hotels in Adelaide that offer exclusive banquet halls and ballrooms for wedding events and reception parties at jaw-dropping rates.